Big jump in Covid-19 cases in Louth as concern grows over spread

There has been a significant jump in Covid-19 cases in Louth today with only Dublin recording more cases.

41 new cases have been identified in Louth today, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which has today been notified of eight additional Covid-19 related deaths nationwide.

There has been a total of 2,134 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, December 14, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 162 are men / 166 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old

86 of the new cases are in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 196 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There has been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.