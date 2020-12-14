WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning as stormy conditions on the way for Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning as stormy conditions are on the way for Ireland.

A Status Yellow Wind warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann is warning of southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. There will be a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is in place from from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

In its forecast for Tuesday night, Met Eireann says it is going to be a wet and windy night. A low pressure system will move up from the south over western parts of the country, bringing strong and gusty winds with gales developing on southern and eastern coasts, producing a risk of coastal flooding. Heavy rain will spread countrywide with a risk of surface flooding. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees will occur early in the night.

Wet and windy to begin on Wednesday. Strong and gusty mainly southerly winds will veer southwesterly during the afternoon and gradually ease.