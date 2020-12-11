One man released following arrest in Keane Mulready Woods murder probe

Gardaí investigating the murder of Keane Mulready Woods that occurred in January, 2020 have released one man (early 20s) without charge.

He was arrested on Thursday morning. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man (early 20s) arrested on Thursday morning remains in Garda custody at Dundalk Garda station.

The man (40s) that was arrested on Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020, remains in Garda custody at Drogheda Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.