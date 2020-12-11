Dundalk man lands top tech job in Belfast

Dundalk man Jeremiah Wangaruro has landed a prestigious job with Belfast software company Sentireal.

After studying at Dundalk Grammar School, Jeremiah went on to university in Dublin and graduated with an Honours Degree in Computer Science.

He joined Sentireal in November as a Data Scientist - the first person to be employed in such a role for the company.

The role is supported by InterTrade Ireland's Co-Innovate Programme, and involves collaboration between Sentireal in Belfast, and Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Jeremiah joins the existing technical team, and his role involves the development of Artificial Intelligence software modules.

CEO Tom Houston, comments: "We are delighted to have Jeremiah on board in this prestigious role. It's great to be able to announce that our company continues to expand, despite the Covid difficulties.”