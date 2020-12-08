Big haul made as drug selling operation raided by Louth gardaí
Gardaí from Ardee Garda Station made a big drugs discovery last week.
They did so during a search of a premises in Ardee last Friday, December 4.
This search was carried out under warrant and a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized.
Gardaí also uncovered evidence supporting the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
