Louth GAA unveil U20 football management team

Louth GAA have announced that Christy Grimes (Mattock Rangers), Derek Walsh (Sean McDermotts), John O'Brien (Sean O'Mahonys) and Jim Farrell (Naomh Mairtin) will be the new management team for the Louth U20 footballers.

The county board has said they will be assisted by the Senior Management Team of Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin in team preparation after their high-profile appointment last week.

"We look forward to a very exciting chapter ahead for Louth football," a statement from Louth GAA said.