Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Monsignor Barry Wymes, Killanny, Louth / Monaghan / Dublin

Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, 30th October 2020. Son of the former Garda Commissioner Michael Wymes and Anna (née Devlin). Brother of Mary (Randles), Michael and the late Enda. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Masses live streamed at 6pm on November 26th and at 12 noon on November 27th in the Church of the Holy Name, Esher, Surrey https://www.holynameesher.org.uk/. Private Mass in St. Enda's Church, Killanny, on November 28th followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Shaw, Brickhill East, Cratloe, Clare / Dundalk, Louth / Limerick City, Limerick

Peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father of Cathal, Darragh and Aaron. Brother of the late Marie (McKenna). Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law, granddaughters, brothers Michael and Lorcan, sister Alice (Goss), extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday 26th November 2020 in St John’s Church, Cratloe at 11.30am for family and close friends followed by private cremation. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.