Gardaí
CAB raid five Louth homes in major operation
Crime
The search operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, Louth Division and the Garda Dog Unit.
The following items of note were seized this morning:
• Half a kilo of Cocaine (Street Value €35,000)
• Ford Kuga
• Nissan X-Trail
• €16,600 in cash
Today’s operation is a significant development in an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation conducted in conjunction with Gardaí attached to the Louth Division. Over the course of this on-going investigation €62,650 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime has previously been seized
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on