Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, November 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Mackin), Oaklawns, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, 22nd November 2020. Kathleen, beloved wife of Peadar, dear mother of Anita and sister Patricia, Bernadette and Eileen. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the Church and Cemetery, Kathleen’s Funeral will take place privately on Tuesday at 2pm in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Dundalk.

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Kathleen’s cortège will leave the Family home on the way to the Church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Peter Muckian, Glenwood and formerly of The Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Sheila, brother John, He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, brother Fr. Paddy, brother-in-law Paddy Hicks, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest His Gentle Soul

Due to current government restrictions regarding public gatherings. Peter's Funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family when the cortege leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, following Mass the cortege will drive (via) Glenwood to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

The death has occurred of Thomas Durrigan, Stickillen, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his father Larry. Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Doll, wife Ann, his children Arron and Laurinda, brothers James and Laurence, sisters Maureen, Ann, Kathleen and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Thomas's funeral will be held privately for immediate family only. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.00 am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

For those who cannot attend due to the restrictions, please leave a message for Thomas' family in the Condolence Section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

Thomas' cortège will leave his sister Ann's residence in Cherrybrook, Ardee at 9.30 am on Monday enroute to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee. Those who wish may show their respects along the route in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Carmel O'Hare (née McKeown), Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Loving wife of the late John and dear mother of Seamus, Miriam and Regina. Sadly missed by her daughters, son, grandchildren Daniel, Conor and Ross, great-grandchildren Fionn and Donnacha, nieces Marita and Madeline, daughter-in-law Judy, son-in-law James, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines, Carmel's Funeral will take place privately on Sunday morning at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Only 25 family members may attend the Funeral Mass.There will be an opportunity for friends and neighbours to pay their respects to Carmel at her removal from her residence on Sunday morning at 10.00am. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11.30am on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/carlingford

The death has occurred of Professor Kieran Taaffee, Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a short illness. Past pupil of CBS Dundalk and graduate of UCG. Former Head of Physics, Vice Principal and Dean of International Affairs, Dublin Institute of Technology, Kevin Street. Board member of many Charitable Foundations. Predeceased by his parents, John & Eileen, his brother Aidan, and his sister Margaret. Kieran will be sadly missed by his brother Michael and sister Mary (UK), his sister-in-law Evelyn, brother-in-law Joe, nieces Lindsey and Jennifer, nephews Lorcan, Fergal and David. Kieran will be fondly remembered by his extended family, close friends, and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the Church and Cemetery, Kieran’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, at 11am on Tuesday and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown