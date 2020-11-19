Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, November 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Lorna O'Grady, Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

Adored mum of Leah and Makayla and beloved daughter of Debbie. Predeceased by her brother David and Leah and Makayla’s dad Paul Conroy (Molly). She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters, mum, sisters Alannah and Shauna, brothers Daniel and Paul, nana Moon, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Lorna’s burial will be attended by her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Friday, November 20th, as Lorna is brought from her own home at 11.20am for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sue (Susan) Stafford (née Henry), Aghameen Park, Dundalk, Louth / Derry

Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley and cherished mother of Paul, Ann, Michael and Suzanne, Sue will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters doting grandchildren James, Ellen, Joni, Ava and Toni-Leigh, daughters-in-law Michelle and Leisa, sons-in-law Eddie and Peter. Sue will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her loving family, close friends, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

There will be an opportunity for neighbours and friends to pay their respects for Sue at her removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.40am. Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11 am by clicking the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalkholyfamily