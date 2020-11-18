Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Imelda Kearney, Castlebellingham, Louth



The death has occurred, in her 51st year, of Imelda Kearney, Bellingham Green, Castlebellingham, peacefully at her sister Martina's home, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her mother Sheila (née Walsh). Imelda, wonderful mother of Jake. Sadly missed by her son, dad Jimmy, sisters Martina and Sarah-Jane, brothers Robert and Seamus, sisters-in-law Amanda and Ciara, brother-in-law Declan, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives, great friends and work colleagues at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Imelda will take place, with a limit of 25 in the church, due to Government advice on public gatherings. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Imelda by being present, socially distanced, on Thursday morning at 10.30am, on route from her sister Martina's house, Innislinn via Dromiskin village to Castlebellingham to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran.