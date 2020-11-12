Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, November 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McConnon, Bronx, New York and formerly Beechmount Drive, Dundalk

Suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, 10th November 2020. Beloved husband of Katie. Predeceased by his parents Owen and Mary and nieces Olwyn and Freya Cunningham. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, heartbroken sisters Aine (Long Island, USA) and Breige Cunningham, brothers Patrick, Eoin (Perth, Australia) and Damian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Jason Mulligan Church View, Dromiskin, Louth

Suddenly, at home, 10th November 2020. Jason, beloved son of Gus and Eileen, dear brother of Tracey, Raymond and Denyce and uncle of Debbie, Cian, Martin, Adam, Sophie, Sam and Cliodhna. Jason will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Francis and Kevin, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the Church and Cemetery, Jason’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Peter’s Church Dromiskin at 11am on Saturday and can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.com

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Jason’s cortège will walk from the family home, on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Vincent Mulligan, 38 Ballynamona Rd, Dromintee, Armagh/Formerly of Marsh Road, Bellurgan

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Aaron, Vincent, Teresita, Jolene, Suzanne and Debbie. A devoted grandfather to thirteen grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his brother Kevin and sisters Marie and Patricia. Predeceased by his father Pete, mother May, his brother Pete and brother-in-law Micky. R.I.P

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday 13th at 10:30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Dromintee, burial afterwards in the Church of St Michael Cemetery, Killeen, arriving for 12:30pm.

The death has occurred of Patsy Rodney Rogers, Adamstown, Drumcar, Louth

Peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Patricia, Regina, Dolores and Orla, sons George and Desmond, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Removal leaving his residence on Friday at 10.40am to St. Finian’s Church, Dillonstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcar Cemetery. Funeral will take place in line with current Covid restrictions.