Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The death has occurred of Franco Santro, Park Street, Dundalk, Louth
Franco Santro, Italy and formerly of Park Street, Dundalk. Peacefully, in Italy, 9th November 2020. Franco, beloved husband of the late Sandra (née Malocca) and father of the late Robereto. Franco will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-laws Tony and Jan, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann Malocca nephews David, Antonia and Sandro, niece Nicky, relatives and friends.
Franco's funeral will take place in Italy.
