Fitzer eyes 'ambitious' Louth GAA boss appointment

Peter Fitzpatrick has his heart set on an “ambitious” appointment to succeed Wayne Kierans as manager of the Louth senior footballers.

The county chairman says he has “two or three” people in mind over the role and is adamant the Reds can get back to the Division Two grade with the right person at the helm.

A selection committee containing himself, Seán McClean, Bob Doheny, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullen has been appointed with a view to identifying the next supremo.

“We’re not going to be waiting for No2; we’re ambitious and we want the right man,” Fitzpatrick told The Democrat.

“We haven’t been ambitious in Louth over the last while and we have to show people that we mean business. I think we have players in the county to get back into Division Two in a couple of years. Next year we won’t even be playing in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“For the last good few years we’ve lacked ambition and the crowds have stopped coming to watch the Louth football games. It’s very important that whoever we get in, that we get someone who will play the football Louth’s always played; attacking football.

“We’re looking for someone who we feel will take Louth forward. We need someone to put a structure in place and have a gameplan; someone who will put a good support team together. A manager on his own won’t be good enough, every good manager has to have a back-up team.

“And whoever takes over will have the full backing of the county committee.”

The Clan na Gael man isn’t putting a timeframe on the recruitment process either. It’s believed next year’s National League won’t begin until late February, which gives the executive an opportunity to weigh-up any decision over the manager’s position.

And Fitzpatrick insists the time will be used wisely with the prospective boss to also be involved with the U20 team.

“It’s not going to be a quick process because we’ve one chance and one chance only to get this right and get the right man,” he added.

“Any manager will also have a link to the U20s and that’s absolutely required to ensure there is a conveyor belt of lads coming through; we’re losing too many players between the cracks at the minute.

“And if we do get the right manager, we’re going to give him a minimum of three years; we’re not looking for a quick fix.

“But I believe there are the players in Louth to get us back up into Division Two in time for the new stadium coming in the next couple of years.”