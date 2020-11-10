Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Darren Brennan, Rathneety, Knockbridge, Louth

Tragically, 5th November 2020. Darren, much loved son of Noel and Irene and dear brother of Marie and Ciara. Darren will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sisters, brother-in-law Emmett, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the church and cemetery, Darren’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, at 12 noon on Wednesday and can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org

The death has occurred of Margaret Smyth (née Ruddy), Santry, Dublin / Ardee, Louth

Suddenly, in the care of Gormanston Wood Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, and Mam of Elizabeth and Thomas. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter and son, sisters Irene and Mary and late brother Tom-Joe, grandchildren Tadhg, Róisín, Sinéad and Ruadhan, Daniel, Olivia and Matthew, son-in-law John and daughter-in-law Sylvia, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and friends and neighbours.

"All for Thee, my Lord, O my Jesus, All for Thee"

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place.