Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, November 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Pascal McLoughlin, Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. 4th November 2020. Pascal, much loved husband of Mary Teresa, née Begley, and dear father of Michael, Margaret, David and Brendan and grandad of Jack, Luke, Fionn, Orán, Eoin, Eve, Sophie, Conor, Alannah, Saoirse, Daniel and Sinead, predeceased by his brothers, Gerald and Dermot, and his sister Maura. Pascal will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions Pascal’s Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Friday in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church at 11am, and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Pascal’s cortège will leave the family home at 10.45 on Friday morning on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) McArdle, Carlingford, Louth

Suddenly, but peacefully in his sleep, in his favourite chair, in his favourite corner, with his favourite earphones, listening to his favourite radio show in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, Spain. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Nuria, daughters Aoife and Aisling, sons Aonghus and Oisin, their mother Margaret, grand-daughters Ciara, Saoirse and Rhea, grand-sons Liam, Myles and Jacques, son-in-laws David and Matthieu, daughter-in-law Eleni.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Ellie Mc Ardle, late of Dundalk and Carlingford, his brothers Martin and Dessie and sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Francis and by his sisters Eleanor, Anne (Cunningham) and Marie (Dooley) as well as his extended family and friends. Not to mention the many many friends and students from the European School in Brussels.

Due to COVID restrictions a private cremation ceremony will take place in Tenerife on Friday, 6th November. A teacher both by profession and by vocation, Larry touched everybody who knew him, a man who lived life with vigour, enthusiasm and a twinkle in his eye. His stories and humour will live on in everybody's hearts.