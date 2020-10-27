#KEEPDUNDALKINBUSINESS

FIVE@5 - The Dundalk businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS DUNDALK WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

FIVE@5 - The Dundalk businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Brendan Marmion Ltd Paints, Wallpaper and Home Decor


@brendanmarmionpaints (042) 933 8840 

Mankind


@Mankindundalk(042) 932 9462 

Bumbles For Kids


@BumblesForKids(042) 932 9513  

Rugs & Home


 
@rugsandhomedundalk - can be contacted via Facebook and Instagram private message or we can be contacted on 00447492055523  

BC Electrics Ltd & Lighting


@bcelectricsltdandlightingcentre (042) 933 8140 