FIVE@5 - The Dundalk businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS DUNDALK WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Brendan Marmion Ltd Paints, Wallpaper and Home Decor
@brendanmarmionpaints (042) 933 8840
Mankind
@Mankindundalk(042) 932 9462
Bumbles For Kids
@BumblesForKids(042) 932 9513
Rugs & Home
@rugsandhomedundalk - can be contacted via Facebook and Instagram private message or we can be contacted on 00447492055523
BC Electrics Ltd & Lighting
@bcelectricsltdandlightingcentre (042) 933 8140
