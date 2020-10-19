LATEST: Level 5 restrictions set to be introduced in Louth for six weeks

A CABINET meeting is underway to consider proposals to introduce Level 5 restrictions in Louth and across the country.

The meeting to sign-off on tightened restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 began at Government Buildings shortly after 4pm this Monday.

The leaders of the three Government parties, along with a number of other senior ministers, met prior to the full Cabinet meeting to discuss the final details of the plan.

While stricter restrictions had been expected, there is some surprise that Level 5 restrictions are being proposed for a period of six weeks.

Under level 5, all non-essential businesses will have to close while people will not be allowed to travel more than 5km from their homes - except for specified reasons.

According to various reports in the national media, construction-related activity will be allowed to continue while schools will also remain open.

It is also being reported that elite sports, including rugby, GAA and horse racing, will be allowed to continue behind closed doors - clearing the way for this 2020 All Ireland football and hurling championships to proceed.

A formal announcement is expected at around 9pm