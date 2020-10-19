Government meets as moves underway to move to Level 5

The Cabinet is meeting to finalise a plan to move the country to Level 5 restrictions until the end of November, RTE is reporting this evening.

It has emerged that the leaders of the Government parties, along with some senior ministers, met prior to the full Cabinet meeting to discuss the final details of the plan.

RTÉ News is also reporting that it understands that the GAA inter-county championships can take place during the Level 5 restrictions. Schools are also set to remain open.