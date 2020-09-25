Community organisations in Louth to benefit from Dormant Accounts funding

Community organisations in Louth will receive funding to support sport and physical activity measures, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator John McGahon said, “I very much welcome that €7.3 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund is being allocated to support community groups across the country.

“The investment aims to engage with communities in Louth, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged areas.

“The importance of sport and physical activity for our physical and mental health cannot be overstated and we have all seen how beneficial it has been for people of all ages during the current pandemic.

“I am delighted that Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) in Louth have been allocated funding under various programme initiatives. The funding amounts for LSPs in Louth include:

· €81,500 for Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs. These hubs provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

· €100,000 for Louth Sports Partnership under the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports. The fund aims to reduce the barriers to sports participation for people with a disability through the provision of equipment and minor infrastructure

· €14,000 for the Volunteer Training & Support Programme. The fund aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport leadership skills

· €6,500for the Youth Leadership Project, which involves the development and delivery of youth leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone for learners into employment and also into further education or training..

“I will continue to work with Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin T.D, in order to secure essential funding for community organisations and thank her for her commitment,” Senator McGahon added.