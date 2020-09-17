REVEALED: Line up for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

On this Friday's Late Late Show on RTÉ One actor Domhnall Gleeson will be discussing his current and upcoming film projects, as well as the importance of the work of the Irish Hospice Foundation and his close association with the organisation.

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter, will speak to Ryan about her career highs and lows, as well as giving her take on the current state of US Politics.

Hazel Chu will chat about breaking the glass ceiling as the first person from an ethnic background to become Lord Mayor of Dublin, what life was like for her growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, fighting racism, and how Dublin is coping with the pandemic.

Ryan will be chatting with TV presenter-turned-author Dermot O'Leary about an eventful summer that saw him become a new dad, and discover he had Covid antibodies, and how his cat Toto inspired his bestselling series of children's books.

Denise Chaila, the Zambian-born, Limerick rapper, singer, poet, and one of the stand-out stars of the Irish music scene in 2020, will perform her single, Chaila, and chat with Ryan about her breakthrough year.

Breakout TikTok stars, Irish dancing group Cairde will be in studio, chatting about their meteoric rise to stardom on the social media platform, garnering millions of hits for their dance videos made during the pandemic.

There will also be a special acoustic performance from James Vincent McMorrow, and Francis Brennan will be in studio, talking about the importance of keeping a diary in times of turmoil.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, September 18th at 09.35 pm on RTÉ One