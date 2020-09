The M1 motorway, southbound, will close tonight between Junction 16 (Dundalk South) and Junction 14 (Ardee) to enable road repairs.

According to Louth County Council, southbound traffic will be diverted off the M1 at Junction 16 and onto the N52 to Ardee, rejoining the M1 at Junction 14.

The closure will be in place between 7.30pm this evening and 6.30am tomorrow morning.