Dromad Hire recruiting for Hire Controller Sales Advisor role
Hire Controller Sales Advisor
The Role
Due to company expansion we are currently recruiting for the right person to join our dynamic and proactive team. The successful candidate will be a vital part of our frontline team contributing to company operations of hire, sales and customer service. We are seeking a highly motivated, forward thinking individual with drive and vison to get results.
This role offers an excellent career opportunity & progression within the company - leading to management opportunities in the future for the right candidate.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Setup of hire contracts ensuring all customer orders are processed correctly
- Building relationships with new & existing customers and suppliers
- Developing and maintaining knowledge of existing and new fleet / sale items
- Liaising with workshop department ensuring equipment is ready for hire & to the highest standard.
- Assisting with planning delivery / collection of equipment
- Consumable stock management and purchasing
- Work to sales targets set out by manager.
Key Characteristics and Skills Required:
- Motivated self-starter with good administration, time management and organisation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritise & problem solve.
- A confident and flexible attitude
- Eager to learn and develop
- Excellent communication skills with willingness to go above and beyond for customers
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word
- Experience within the Tool Hire or Plant Hire industry preferred but not essential.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary
- Monthly Bonus Structure
- Excellent Career Progression Opportunities
About Dromad Hire Group - Dromad Hire is one of the top Hire & Sale companies throughout the UK & Ireland, we are a pro-active company and super focused on our customers’ requirements, along with delivering the best service and backup within our industry. As a company we have a fantastic work ethic along with a ‘can do’ attitude. This is an excellent opportunity and offers an attractive salary & package to the successful candidate along with potential to progress within a fast growing company - in an exciting industry.
Please forward your cover Letter & C.V. before the closing date of 26/09/2020 to: recruitment@dromadhire.com
