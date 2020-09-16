Dromad Hire recruiting for Plant Delivery Driver role

Plant Delivery Driver

The Role:

Due to company expansion we are currently recruiting for the right person to join our dynamic and proactive Logistics Team. The successful candidate will play a vital role in the successful running of our business. This role would be ideal for someone who takes pride in their work & seeks satisfaction out of jobs along with personally looking to develop their own potential to grow within a highly professional company.



Duties & Responsibilities:

- Daily multi-drop deliveries / collections nationwide.

- Loading & unloading of truck and dealing with customers in a safe, professional and helpful manner.

- Ensuring a superior level of customer service is adhered to at all times.

- Ensure necessary paperwork is completed accurately and van is kept tidy.

- Liaising with Logistics Manager on daily schedule & route planning.

- Be an ambassador for the Dromad Hire Group and delivery service.

- Adherence to the companies Policies and Procedures at all times.

Skills Required:

- Hold a Clean Driver’s License Categories C.

- Team player with an ability to work independently on own initiative.

- Good communication skills.

- Must be self-motivated and have a great work ethic & ability to work under pressure.

- Flexibility is key and willingness to go the ' extra mile ' to ensure customers expectations are met.

- Experience of large / small plant equipment an advantage ( not essential ).



About Dromad Hire Group - Dromad Hire is one of the top Hire & Sale companies throughout the UK & Ireland, we are a pro-active company and super focused on our customers’ requirements, along with delivering the best service and backup within our industry. As a company we have a fantastic work ethic along with a ‘can do’ attitude. This is an excellent opportunity and offers an attractive salary & package to the successful candidate along with potential to progress within a fast growing company - in an exciting industry.

Please forward your cover Letter & C.V. before the closing date of 26/09/2020 to: recruitment@dromadhire.com