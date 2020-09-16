Jobs
Dromad Hire recruiting for Service Engineer role
Service Engineer
The Role:
Due to company expansion we are currently recruiting for the right person to join our dynamic and proactive Maintenance & Service Department
This role will be ideal for someone who takes pride in their work & satisfaction out of jobs along with looking to develop their potential and grow within our company.
Role and Key Responsibilities:
- Working as part of a team for maintenance, preventative maintenance and repairs of all plant and access equipment at our head office.
- Minimise downtime on equipment, through fast response and priority setting.
- Carry out scheduled inspections on site and deal with emergencies, unplanned breakdowns & repairs while maintaining records of work completed.
- Sourcing, ordering parts for machinery and equipment in conjunction with Purchasing Manager.
To follow standard operating procedures and adhere to Dromad Hire policies, procedures and safety regulations.
Skills required:
- Team player with an ability to work independently on own initiative.
- Good communication skills.
- Must be self-motivated and have a great work ethic.
- Strong technical capability with attention to detail.
- Excellent organizational & troubleshooting skills.
- Experience in service and repair of Plant & Tool Equipment.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary
- Company Vehicle
- Excellent Career Opportunities
About Dromad Hire Group
Dromad Hire is probably one of the No 1 Hire & Sales companies throughout the UK & Ireland. We are a pro-active company and super focused on our customers’ requirements, along with delivering the best service and backup within our industry.
As a company we have a fantastic work ethic along with a ‘can do’ attitude. This is an excellent opportunity and offers an attractive salary to the successful candidate along with potential to progress within a fast growing company - in an exciting industry.
Please forward your cover Letter & C.V. before the closing date of 26/09/2020 to: recruitment@dromadhire.com
