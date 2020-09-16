Dromad Hire recruiting for Service Engineer role

Service Engineer

The Role:

Due to company expansion we are currently recruiting for the right person to join our dynamic and proactive Maintenance & Service Department

This role will be ideal for someone who takes pride in their work & satisfaction out of jobs along with looking to develop their potential and grow within our company.

Role and Key Responsibilities:

- Working as part of a team for maintenance, preventative maintenance and repairs of all plant and access equipment at our head office.

- Minimise downtime on equipment, through fast response and priority setting.

- Carry out scheduled inspections on site and deal with emergencies, unplanned breakdowns & repairs while maintaining records of work completed.

- Sourcing, ordering parts for machinery and equipment in conjunction with Purchasing Manager.

To follow standard operating procedures and adhere to Dromad Hire policies, procedures and safety regulations.



Skills required:

- Team player with an ability to work independently on own initiative.

- Good communication skills.

- Must be self-motivated and have a great work ethic.

- Strong technical capability with attention to detail.

- Excellent organizational & troubleshooting skills.

- Experience in service and repair of Plant & Tool Equipment.



Benefits:

- Competitive Salary

- Company Vehicle

- Excellent Career Opportunities



About Dromad Hire Group

Dromad Hire is probably one of the No 1 Hire & Sales companies throughout the UK & Ireland. We are a pro-active company and super focused on our customers’ requirements, along with delivering the best service and backup within our industry.

As a company we have a fantastic work ethic along with a ‘can do’ attitude. This is an excellent opportunity and offers an attractive salary to the successful candidate along with potential to progress within a fast growing company - in an exciting industry.

Please forward your cover Letter & C.V. before the closing date of 26/09/2020 to: recruitment@dromadhire.com