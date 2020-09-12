Louth has second highest number of Covid-19 cases after Dublin in daily case report

People are being asked to limit their social contacts and the number of visitors to their homes this weekend after NPHET confirmed in its daily report that 211 people, including 17 from Louth, had confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Thursday night. One person with Covid-19 had died.

There is now a total of 30,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified yesterday, 73% are under 45 years of age and 28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. After Dublin, which had 121 cases, Louth had the highest number of cases (17) followed by Limerick (10) and Cork (8).

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”