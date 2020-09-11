€40,000 for a Sea Louth seafood trail and €25,000 for Dunleer digital hub among latest round of town and village funding

A €40,000 grant for the development and promotion of a seafood trail "Sea Louth" of a Sea Trail including interpretative panels, brochure and passport is among the funding allocations announced under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced.

Blackrock village was also awarded with €40,000 for a range of measures to help community adapt to challenges of COVID 19 including marketing campaign, painting, lighting and outdoor furniture. In total, Co Louth received €155,000 in the funding allocation. Meanwhile Dunleer was allocated €25,000 for the provision of business/digital hub to enable remote working.

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick welcomed the news that much needed funding has been allocated to local Towns and villages in the area from COVID-19 adaptation supports.Speaking this morning Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick welcomed the news stating this funding will help communities shop, socialise and work safely during Covid-19.



The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.The following project have been approved locally for funding under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme that supports towns and villages to respond and adapt to COVID-19.

Other projects to receive funding included: €25,000 for the enhancement of outdoor space in Omeath; €25,000 for shop front painting in Louth village;

His party colleague John McGahon also welcomed the funding today. Speaking to the Democrat, he said: “The funding is further evidence of the great cooperation of Louth County Council and Louth communities as they work together to come up with innovative ways of making the areas where we live, work, shop and socialise better places, particularly as we learn to live with Covid-19,” Senator McGahon concluded.