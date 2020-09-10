NEW: Bus Eireann launches new Dundalk-Dublin service

From Sunday, September 13, Bus Éireann will run additional Route 100X services from Dundalk to Dublin. Coaches will depart Dundalk at 8.30am, 11.30am, 13.30 (1.30pm), 17.30 (5.30pm) and depart Dublin 10.40am, 13.40 (1.40pm), 15.40 (3.40om) and 19.40 (7.40pm) Monday to Saturday.

Coaches will depart Dundalk at 4.30am, 6.30am, 8.30am, 9.30am, 11.30am and 13.30 (1.30pm) and depart Dublin at 6.40am, 8.40am, 10.40am, 11.40am, 13.40 (1.40pm) and 15.40 (3.40pm) every Sunday. Route 100X serves Dundalk, Dundalk IT, Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Drogheda, Balbriggan, Dublin Airport and Dublin city.

“As third level students across the country prepare to return to academic life we are delighted to announce, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Dundalk to Dublin routes, keeping Ireland, and our students connected,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.