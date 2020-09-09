SOSAD Dundalk to hold Memorial Day tomorrow to remember those who lost their lives through suicide

A memorial event is being held in St Helena’s Park tomorrow Thursday for people to commemorate their loved ones who lost their lives through suicide.

SOSAD Dundalk are inviting people to come to the park in town to paint a stone, light a candle and tie a ribbon on a tree in memory of family and friends they have los.

The commemoration, which has been organised as part of World Suicide Prevention Day held every year on September 10th, will take place in St Helena’s Park between 10am and 9pm.

The co-ordinator of SOSAD in Dundalk Hattie Billingham said: “The memorial is to give people in the community the space and opportunity to grieve and remember their loved ones.

“It is also a way of highlighting mental health awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day.

“The memorial is running all day in St Helena’s Park on Thursday from 10am to 9pm to ensure there is a time that people feel comfortable to come to remember their loved ones.

“We will have beach pebbles, markers, paint, LED candles and ribbons available in the park for people to commemorate their loved ones they have lost.

“There are so many families touched by suicide, there is probably not a person out there that has not been touched by suicide, losing a family member or friend.

“This is a way of the community being able to come together to remember a loved one they have lost.”

SOSAD Ireland have also organised a public outdoor memorial event in Carrickmacross, Navan, Cavan and Drogheda.