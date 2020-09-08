307 new cases of Covid-19 today includes increase in Louth cases

A further 307 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure reporter since May. There were 15 confirmed cases in Louth. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

Today's figures bring the total number of cases in Ireland to 30,080. A total of 1,778 people have died. Of the cases notified today 160 are men and 146 are women while 73% are under 45 years of age.

The majority of cases are in Dublin (182) with 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

As of midnight September 5, the total number of Louth cases stood at 840.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly," he said.