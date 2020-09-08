BREAKING: Mairead McGuinness selected as new European Commissioner; Colm Markey in line for MEP's seat

Ardee native Mairead McGuinness has been selected as the new European Commissioner in charge of financial services and financial stability portfolio. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the appointment this morning after holding interviews with Ms McGuinness and Andrew McDowell yesterday.

The announcement will almost certainly clear the way for Togher man Colm Markey, currently a Fine Gael councillor, to fill the vacancy left by Ms McGuinness in the European Parliament. Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat yesterday, Cllr Markey indicated that he would be interested in the role if a vacancy arose. He also paid tribute to Ms McGuinness saying: “Mairead is an excellent MEP and I have always supported her in the role.”

