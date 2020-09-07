Deaths in Dundalk - Monday September 7 2020

The death has occurred of John O’Riordan, Meadow View, Avondale, Dundalk

John O'Riordan, Dundalk and formerly of Bantry, Co. Cork died on Sunday September 6. Predeceased by his brother Denis. Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

John, beloved husband of Maria (née Soye) and dear dad of Michelle, Paula, Mark and Susanne, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Michael and Jimmy. sons in law Mark and Greg, grandchildren Conor, Matthew, Hayley, Niall, Ellen, Eva, Jenna and Gavin, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortège leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.40am driving via the Avenue Road and stopping at the Avondale entrance then proceeding to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

Mass can be viewed on the webcam link link below:

www.churchservices.tv/dundalkholyfamily



May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Fiona O'Donnell (née Quigley), Knockbridge

Fiona O’Donnell (née Quigley), Carrickalust, Kilkerley died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 4, 2020. Fiona, beloved wife of Connell, dear mother of James and RoseAnne, daughter of Mary and late Gerry and sister of Emmet, Eddie, and Oisín. She will be sadly missed by heartbroken husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, father in law Jim, mother in law Ita, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her cortège will leave the family home at 10.30am on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Pauline McMahon, Carroll Mead and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Pauline McMahon died unexpectedly on Saturday September 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her dad Seán. She will be sadly missed by her loving mum Rosaleen (née Murphy), brothers Stephen and John, sisters Tracy and Rachel, nephews and nieces Carrie, Michele, Andrew, Amy, Dylan and Seán, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortège leaves her mother's residence, Cedarwood Park, on Monday morning at 10.45am, driving to The Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

House is strictly private at the family’s request.

Mass can be viewed by webcam link below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLn_A0RFBk6wLIalgf11L3Q?view_as=subscriber



May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Una Mc Donnell (née Mathews), Williamstown, Castlebellingham

Una Mc Donnell (née Matthews), Williamstown, Castlebellingham died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 5. Una, beloved wife of George, dear mum of Gordon, Norman, Malcolm, granny of Darragh, Hannah and Sarah, mother in law of Michelle, Sharon and Thérèse and sister of Marie Quigley. Una will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, grandchildren, daughters in law, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her cortège will leave her son Malcolm’s home at 10.40am on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Mass at 11am. Due to current government guidelines Una’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Byrne, Ravanny, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully in Beaumount Hospital. 3rd September 2020. Seamus son of the late Andy and Mary, husband of Marie née smyth, father of Annemarie, Andrew, Patrick, Kevin, Seamus, Claire, Séan, grandfather of Leanne, Lucy, Luke, Caitlín, Emily, Thomas, Ella, Shannon, Patrick, Lorcan, Daniele, Jack, Abigail, Kevin Óg, Saoirse, Cillan, Daniel, Connor, Aoife and Grace, brother of John, Anthony, Mary, Thomas, Kevin, Anne, Kathleen and the late Paddy. Seamus will be missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, Seamus’s Funeral will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm In The Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth and will be attended by family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Brendan Duffy, Hill View, O` Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of The Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by his son Brendan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary (née O'Neill), son Damien, daughters Martina, Áine, and Jolene, daughter in-law Christina, grandchildren David, Leanne, Aaron, Cailám, Jack and Anton, nephews, nieces, brothers in-law,extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Brendan's Funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family, the cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Selina Mc Eneaney, St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sarah, Matthew and Seán, devoted daughter of Rose and Phil and cherished sister of Philip. Selina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, their father Ronan, parents, brother, nieces Carrie, Michelle and Amy, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

House Strictly Private at all times.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Selina’s Funeral will be held in private. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “condolences”.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am via St. Nicholas Avenue, Castletown Road, Bridge Street and Linenhall Street to allow for friends and neighbours to pay there respects whilst adhering to social distancing rules, arriving at St. Nicholas Church for Funeral Mass at 11am attended by family and close friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice.

Selina’s family would like to take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the Louth Hospital, North Louth Hospice and the Palliative Care Team for the exceptional care Selina received.