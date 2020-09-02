REPORT: Hong Kong tycoon to visit Dundalk as new city plans progress

Plans to build a brand new 15,000 population city near Dundalk by a Chinese billionaire look to be progressing further this week, with reports that Ivan Ko of Victoria Harbour Group will visit the country in the coming weeks.

The Irish Independent are reporting that Mr Ko intends to visit shortly to further plans for a new city development, titled Nextpolis, over the next five years on a 50km sq site near Dundalk.

The story started to come to light in July, with a city with a population of 500,000 ex-pat Hong Kongers being mooted. However, that scale of potential city development has reduced considerably in recent weeks.

Even still, the 15,000 city plan would make it the fifth-largest city in the country.