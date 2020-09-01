Case of Covid-19 confirmed at Jonesborough primary school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a class in Jonesborough Primary School, the school has revealed.

In a letter to parents, also posted on the school's Facebook page, principal Donal Keenan stated that "at this stage, the classroom has been closed and will undergo an enhanced clean in the coming days. All other areas around the school remain unaffected."

He added that the school was in contact with the Public Health Agency and Mr Keenan continued: "(I) would like to assure you that I am following their advice at every stage".