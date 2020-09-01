REPORTS: Louth GAA Junior Football Championship action

LANNLEIRE 3-21

DOWDALLSHILL 1-7

Lannleire maintained their recent fine form in recording a convincing win over Dowdallshill on Friday and so finish top of Group 2 of Louth JFC earning a place in the draw for the quarter final.

After a dominant first half display, Lannleire went in at the interval leading 2-12 to 0-3, the goals coming late in the half from Darragh Malone and Alan Murphy. Killian Gregory was in fine form for the Dunleer men, kicking six points in the opening 30 minutes.

Lannleire scored a further 1-9 in the second half, their goal coming from Ian Mulroy on 38 minutes. Pierce Hawkins and Alan Murphy both chipped in with three second half points each.

Dowdallhill's goal came five minutes from time, a penalty converted by Noel Finnegan.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Paul Doyle 0-1, Brendan McEvoy, Caoimhin Maher 0-1; Ian Mulroy 1-0, Pierce Hawkins 0-3; Conall Maher 0-, Niall Lennon, Gary Monaghan; Alan Murphy 1-6, Killian Gregory 0-7, Darragh Malone 1-1. Subs: Lawrence McEntee 0-1 for C Maher; Peter Fourchune for P Doyle; Alan McEvoy for I Mulroy;

Jack Maguire for G Monaghan; Jimmy Kearney for A Murphy.

DOWDALLSHILL: Paudie Murray; Sean Duffy, Luke O’Brien, Martin Og O’Brien; Stephen Murray, Jack McGailey (0-1), Dillon Curran (0-3); Paul Flynn, Justin Halley (0-1); Paddy McKenna, Paul Gill, John Walsh; Odhran Loughran (0-2), Peter Hughes, Emmet O’Brien. Subs: Darragh Newman for L O’Brien, Noel Finnegan (1-0) for P Hughes, Ridwan Bodunrin for P Murray, and Conor O’Dorma for O Loughran.

WOLFE TONES 2-9

NH MALACHI 0-9

Wolfe Tones recovered from a slow start to book their place in the quarter-final of the Junior Championship with victory over Nh Malachi at Darver on Friday night.

Goals from Dwayne Leavy and Eoghan O’Shea early in the second half proved the difference between the teams as the Tone joined Nh Fionnbarra in making it through to the knockout stages from Group 4.

Both teams went into this game knowing that victory would send them through and although the Drogheda side had the first score on the board, it was the Malachis who settled best in the opening quarter.

At the first water break the Courtbane men were leading by 0-3 to 0-2 and they looked to be in a strong position when they increased that gap to 0-6 to 0-3 after 25 minutes, with Colin Rooney leading the way in terms of scores.

However, the Tones rallied and got back on terms before the Mals had the final say of the half to go in leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at half time.

The game was very much in the balance but the decisive spell came just after the restart when Leavy found the net and O’Shea followed up with the second goal on 36 minutes.

A shell-shocked Malachis were unable to respond to that setback and could only add two more scores to their tally in the second half. The Tones were controlled the game well in the final quarter to deservedly take their place in the last eight.

WOLFE TONES: Christopher Eustace; Tadhg Rock, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Sam Kelly, Eoghan O’Shea, Alan Fanning; Dean Haggins, Mark Healy; Marc Lugoye, Chris Cudden, Dwayne Leavy 1-0; Emmet Judge 0-5, Niall Smith 0-1, Darren Weldon 0-2. Subs: Jamie McCormack 0-1 for M Lugoye, Cathal Bergin for A Fanning, Graham Fanning for A Gartland.

NH MALACHI: Christopher McCaughley; Stephen Burns, Chris Smith, David Begley; Stephen Smith, Sean Smith (0-1), Aaron Mulholland; Pierce Caherty (0-1), Padraig Moley; Patrick Smith, Ronan Greene, Jamie Kelly (0-1); Colin Rooney (0-4), Ronan McElroy (0-1), Shane Rogers (0-1). Subs: Donal Begley for P Smith, David Rogers for P Moley, Ryan Devlin for S Rogers, Donal Mulholland for A Mulholland.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 3-14

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-2



Nh Fionnbarra recorded a comprehensive 18 point victory over Stabannon Parnells in Stabannon late Friday evening in the third round of the Junior Football Championship.

The Barrs started brightest and raced into a 2-5 to 0-1 at the first water break, with goals from Liam Shevlin and Darren McConnon. Further scores increased the Finbarrs lead to 14 at the short whistle.

Indeed, had the Barrs got their shooting boots on then the lead could have been more than 2-9 to 0-1 at the break.

It was more of the same after the restart and by the second water break the Togher men were 18 points to the good, with Liam Shevlin adding his second goal. In the last 20 minutes the Barrs rang in the changes as subs got some valuable game time.

Stabannon pulled a goal back late in the game but the Finbarrs ran out convincing winners.

NH FIONNBARRA: Daithi Woods; Brendan Simms, Josh Crosbie, Kalum Regan; Colin McGrane, Hugh McGrane 0-1, James Butterly; Darren McConnon 1-1, Ciaran Markey 0-2; Conor Osborne 0-4, Liam Shevlin 2-0, Máirtin Murphy; Michael McArdle, William Woods 0-3, Thomas McCreesh 0-3. Subs: Luke Kennedy for M Murphy, Padraic Murphy for W Woods, Nicholas Butterly for M McArdle, Pádraig Butterly for B Simms, Eoghan Osborne for T McCreesh.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 5-5

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-13

A late goal from Aidan Lee Martin saw Annaghminnon Rovers snatch victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in a dramatic Junior Championship game at Darver on Sunday morning.

As a result the Stonetown side qualify for the quarter-finals as Group 1 winners where they will be joined by runners-up Sean McDermotts.

The Omeath men got off the mark first through Calum Fearon but the tone was set for the game soon after when Annaghminnon got in for their first goal of the day through Conor Russell. Gaels responded with a point but Rovers were in a strong position at the water break when a goal from David Marron had them ahead by 2-2 to 0-2.

The peninsula side responded to the challenge as points from Jordan Loye, Micheal McCabe and Seamus McCabe along with a well-worked Rammie Phillips goal cut the gap to 2-4 to 1-6 at half time.

However, once again Rovers produced goals when they needed it as Dylan Mulholland scored just after the restart and followed up when Conor Russell converted a penalty to put his side firmly in control.

Again, Gaels refused to lie down and with the help of a goal from Micheal McCabe, the deficit was just 4-5 to 2-8 at the water break. The Omeath men continued to hold the upper hand and successive points from Loye, Micheal McCabe and Marty Ward levelled the game.

It looked as if Cuchulainn would go on to complete the comeback but once again they were undone at the back when Rovers got in for their fifth goal through Aidan Lee Martin. Two late points gave Gaels hope but Annaghminnon survived a late goalmouth scramble to claim the win.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Shane Russell; Christy Connolly, Paul McArdle, Tiernan O’Brien; Fergal Markey, Padraig Russell 0-1, Tomas Byrne; James Finnegan, Tony Brennan; Dylan Mulholland 1-0, David Marron 1-3, Ronan Byrne; Aidan Lee Martin 1-0, Dwayne Markey, Conor Russell 2-1. Subs: Eddie Finnegan, James O’Connor, Shane McMahon, Richie Ashfield.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciaran Connolly; Brendan McKeown, PJ McGivern, Peter Morgan; Seamus McCabe, Martin Hynes, Brendan O’Hagan; Francie McCabe, Micheal McCabe 1-6; Jordan Loye 0-2, Rammie Phillips 1-3, Shane King; Cian McDonald 0-1, Calum Fearon 0-1, JP Elmore. Sub: Brendan Caldwell for S King, Martin Ward for M Hynes, James Ward for PJ McGivern, Peter McCabe for JP Elmore.