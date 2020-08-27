Sport
All-Ireland Poc Fada finals in Louth postponed due to Covid-19
Limerick's Colin Ryan flanked by Tadhg Haran of Galway and Darren Geoghegan of Louth during the launch of the M. Donnelly Poc Fada All Ireland Finals
THE All-Ireland Poc Fada finals have been postponed due to the current Covid-19 restrictions that have all sport behind closed doors.
The annual event on the Cooley Mountains in Co Louth was to take place on September 5 but is now called off.
Local hurler Darren Geoghegan was set to star at the event.
It is understood that the organisers "will endeavor to complete the 2020 competition at the earliest suitable date, subject to Government guidelines and health and safety measures".
