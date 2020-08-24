BREAKING: New Dundalk manager set to be named

According to reports, Dundalk FC are set to appoint Italian Filippo Giovagnoli as their new manager today – news which comes less than four days after the club sacked Vinny Perth.

The 49-year-old, who becomes the first non-Irish or UK national to manage the club in its history, has no previous managerial experience and will be assisted by Giuseppe Rossi.

Giovagnoli, who has been based in America since 2014, will take charge of Dundalk until at least the end of the current season, but doesn’t possess the required UEFA Pro Licence.

Ex-Manchester City academy coach Mark Burton had been instilled as the favourite to take over in the wake of Perth’s dismissal, while Robbie Keane was also a surprise contender.

Burton was understood to have been the club’s first choice for the job, but current Covid-19 restrictions prevented the Canadian from taking up the position in the short-term.

It is not yet known if assistant head coach Alan Reynolds or first-team coach John Gill will remain at the club, with Giovagnoli due to start work at Oriel Park on Tuesday morning.

According to RTE, the Italian has previously been Technical Director of AC Milan's Junior Camps and was Director of Coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York.

The RTE report also stated that the appointment is expected to be a short-term arrangement.