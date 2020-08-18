Sinn Féin respond to media coverage of Adrian Donohoe case

Sinn Fein have this afternoon responded to media speculation surrounding the Det Garda Adrian Donohoe case.

In a statement, the party said that Gerry Adams is currently on holiday, but a spokesperson for Mr Adams, commented:



“Gerry Adams was the TD for Louth when Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered and when Garda Tony Golden was murdered.



"In both of these instances, and on other occasions in which acts of criminality occurred locally, Gerry Adams publicly called on anyone with information to bring that forward to An Garda Síochána.



"He and other local Sinn Féin representatives met regularly with senior Garda officers on all these matters, including the investigations into the killings of the two Gardaí.



"Any information available from the community to Sinn Féin representatives was given to An Garda Síochána.



"This significantly helped progress the investigation, which led to the recent successful prosecution.



"Sinn Féin fully supports the ongoing efforts of the Gardaí to bring before the courts anyone else involved in the murder of Garda Donohue. We repeat our call for anyone with information to bring that information to An Garda Síochána.



"Furthermore, it is nonsense to claim that Sinn Féin members need the party’s permission to co-operate with An Garda Síochána. Such co-operation is part of the ongoing work of all our representatives and members.



"When information came into his possession in respect of the murder of Garda Tony Golden In October 2015 Mr Adams provided An Garda Síochána, An Taoiseach, and the Minister for Justice with that information.



"He is not satisfied with how that tragic case was dealt with, and has made a complaint to GSOC which is part of an ongoing investigation.



"In conclusion, Sinn Féin has also checked our records. Contrary to media reports, there is no record of the witness in the Adrian Donohue investigation being a member of the party.



"Sinn Féin extends its condolences to the family of Garda Donohoe at this very difficult time.



"Sinn Féin will be making no further comment on this issue.



"This has been an extremely difficult time for both the Donohoe family and witnesses whose testimony led to the successful conviction in this case.



"Sinn Féin requests that the privacy of both the Donohoe family and witnesses involved is now respected."