TWITTER THREAD: "What's your favourite Irish insult?" - There's some absolute gems here!

Sometimes you just have to sit back and bask in the ingenuity of the Irish public, and this Twitter thread is a prime example of that.

Twitter user Ciara McShane's thought-provoking tweet went viral back in 2018 with over 1,000 replies and retweets - and it has surfaced once more.

Ok today’s thread: what’s your favourite Irish insult that’s usually quite amusing and acceptable



Eg: “still has his communion money in the credit union” when calling someone cheap — Ciara McShane (@Ciara87C) September 6, 2018

Twitter can be a mixed bag at times. Occasionally, however, it does throw up a few gems and it's hard to top some distinctively Irish humour.

We're all familiar with the usual "communion money" quips, but courtesy of the above thread we've discovered some new additions that may become part of our every day (when we return to socialising, that is).

Here's a selection of our favourites:

*Disclaimer - Some contain strong language and aren't entirely PC

Ye couldn't like him if ye rared him — Shane Mulligan (@shanemulligan88) September 6, 2018

When desecrating an individual for their lack of intelligence - "He/She knows just about enough not to ate himself/herself" — Micheál Murphy (@mmurphy017) September 6, 2018

'There's a want in him.'



So simple, yet so sinister. Almost mythic — Childish Sambino (@SambinoChildish) September 6, 2018

She's like the heel of the bread: everyone touches her but nobody wants her. Harsh but gold! — For want of a better Dan... (@DanIsBanned) September 6, 2018

"She'd catch the bouquet at a funeral" — Myles na gCovid-19. (@EXECUTIVESTEVE) September 6, 2018

Of someone who always has to one-up your story:

“If you told him you were away to Tenerife, he’d say he was going to Elevenerife” — Brian Q (@brianbrianquinn) September 6, 2018

“She’d be in the crib but the Virgin Mary got there first” — about a performatively pious woman at the centre of all parish activity. — Kate Devlin (@drkatedevlin) September 6, 2018

About a fella so boring that you'd do anything to avoid him: 'That fella? Sure, he'd drive a funeral up a by-road.' — Liam Cahill (@LiamCahill2013) September 6, 2018

"He should buy an arse to put in those trousers" — Big Jack Stan Account (@JurassicArse) August 5, 2020

He'd wake up during the night to see if he lost any sleep — Nicky Clarke (@nicky_clarke) August 5, 2020

"He is so mean that he has a fork in the sugar bowl at home" — Donal Power (@Donalpower70) August 5, 2020

He has teeth on him that'd eat apples through a tennis racket — Denis Browne (@SPE32) September 6, 2018

When someone has gotten a bit above themselves my Gran would say they had "the print of the shit bucket still on their arse". — Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) September 6, 2018

"If he was made of chocolate, he'd eat himself" - My mam on Bono. — shane arrowschmidt (@ChipSArr) September 6, 2018

My fathers one “there’s 2 gobshites in the village and he’s both of them” — Paul Hyland (@Hylo67) September 7, 2018

' you make a good door but a bad window' to someone standing in front of the TV. — Shaun | Seán Ó Conchúir (@oconchuir) September 6, 2018

Not the fizziest drink in the fridge but he's a lovely welcome for himself all the same — Myles na gCovid-19. (@EXECUTIVESTEVE) September 6, 2018

I heard a good one about bad luck- I have that much bad luck that if I stuck my head in a barrel of nipples I would come up sucking my thumb... — Ryan (@limemixer) September 6, 2018

When a boring story comes to a conclusion, "quick, close the door before the craic gets out" — Freddy Hansen (@aboutye1) September 6, 2018

"He has enough cheek for a spare arse". https://t.co/xhwGRXBTMK — The Irish For ️️ (@theirishfor) September 6, 2018

He is that mean he would eat the sandwiches at his own wake. — gdog (@Gdr0999) August 5, 2020