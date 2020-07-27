Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, July 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Susan Hoey (née O'Neill), Oakland Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of Hugh, daughter of the late Winifred and John and mother of Thomas and Freda. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Alison, Ciara and Hannah, brother Aidan, sisters-in-law Marie and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Susan’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.