Aaron Brady trial moves to final phase after six months

The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will hear the prosecution's closing speech tomorrow almost six months after the trial began.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White today told the six men and seven women that the trial is entering its final phase where the matter is handed over to them as judges of the facts. Before they begin their deliberations, he told them they will hear from counsels for the prosecution and defence and the judge will explain the law and summarise the evidence they have heard.

Mr Justice White thanked the jurors for their "exceptional patience and tolerance" in a trial that began on January 28 and was originally due to finish in May. He added: "Your patience and tolerance is the most exceptional I have ever seen."

Aaron Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

On the final day of evidence prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC called Inspector John Moroney to respond to a claim that the accused Aaron Brady made while giving evidence. Mr Brady suggested that Inspector Moroney either acted out of malice or was mistaken when he said that the accused told him the day after Det Gda Donohoe's death that he was unaware of the shooting and robbery until that morning. In his evidence Mr Brady said this was "ridiculous" and denied that he told Insp Moroney that he only found out about the shooting that morning. He also said that Insp Moroney had been forced by a judge to retract a statement he made under oath in a previous case. Mr Brady subsequently accepted that Insp Moroney was not forced to retract any statement by the judge.

Inspector Moroney today agreed with Mr Grehan that he was not forced to retract a statement and denied that he acted out of malice when giving evidence about what Mr Brady said to him the day after the shooting. He also denied that he was mistaken, telling Mr Grehan that he made a note of what was said soon after he spoke to Mr Brady and reported it to the investigation team's incident room because he thought it was strange.

He added that he had "every reason to give accurate information to the incident room who were investigating the murder of a colleague."

Under cross examination Insp Moroney agreed with defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that he did not make a note of Mr Brady's comment at the time he spoke to him and therefore Mr Brady had no opportunity to say whether his note was accurate.

The trial continues.