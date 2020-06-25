Dundalk Omniplex to remain closed as new 'state of the art' Drogheda branch opens

Omniplex Cinemas has announced a list of seven of its cinemas that will reopen on Friday July 3, which includes a new Drogheda branch. However, for local film fans, the wait for Dundalk to reopen goes on.

In a statement on social media today, the cinema chain revealed that Drogheda, Arklow, Limerick, Cork, Rathmines, Salthill and Wexford will all reopen on July.

Speaking about the new Drogheda branch, Omniplex Cinemas explained: "We're officially opening our brand new D'Luxx Fully Reclining state of the art cinema on Friday the 3rd of July in Drogheda."

Responding to a question of when Dundalk will reopen, Omniplex Cinemas posted on Facebook: "This is just the first phase of our re-opening, but we're working hard behind the scenes to get all of our cinemas ready for re-opening. Keep an eye on our page for more re-opening date announcements!

The statement explained the measure Omniplex Cinemas have undertaken to ensure customer safety, including:

- all tickets must be bought online in advance

-in-cinema seat separation (automatically adding empty seats around your group to facilitate social distancing)

- enhanced cleaning regimes

- sanitisation stations in each cinema