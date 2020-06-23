Wright Concrete Products recruiting General Operatives and Concrete Finishers

Wright Concrete Products are a family-run business specialising in the manufacture and supply of precast concrete products across Ireland and the UK.

We are currently seeking to recruit General Operatives and Concrete Finishers. The role will involve working in a busy environment within our established production plant.

The successful candidate will work as part of a team, adhere to correct working procedures and undertake other duties as required. Desirably, applicants would have previous experience working with (Plant Machinery) formwork, rebar, concrete, possess a full clean driving licence and be a good communicator.

All applications to be forwarded by email to hr@wright.ie