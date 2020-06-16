Dundalk harper features in 'Harps for Hope' online concert series

Cruit Éireann/Harp Ireland is preparing to present a 200-strong harp ensemble performance as a finale to the virtual Harps for Hope online concert series this Friday, which featured a performance from Dundalk-based harper and tutor Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla.

A 200-strong ensemble of young harpers from all over Ireland will celebrate the beginning of the national recovery, the success of the Harps for Hope series and the 350th anniversary of harper, Turlough Carolan, in an ensemble performance of his well-known love song called ‘Fanny Power’, specially arranged for this performance by Aileen Kennedy. The performance can be viewed at www.harpireland.ie.

Harps for Hope, a series of online harp concerts that has been ongoing since March, has featured more than 60 of Ireland’s leading harpers expressing their togetherness and lending their voices to the fight against Covid19. The full series of videos includes a performance from Dundalk-based harper and tutor Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla.

Aibhlín McCrann, Chair of Cruit Éireann, Harp Ireland explains: “We were been very moved by the response to our Harps for Hope online concert series and by the array and diversity of harp performances that we have received from our wonderful harpers. Now we have young harpers from all over Ireland coming together to celebrate our unique harping heritage, lending their voices to the national recovery as we emerge from the pandemic with a spirit of hope, embodied in the Irish Harp”.

Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla Director of the Music Generation Louth harp ensemble commented: "It has been a challenging time for the arts, but harps for hope, along with other similar initiatives has given our musicians something to focus on and work towards in a time of uncertainty. We are grateful for all of these virtual performance opportunities."

Cruit Éireann, Harp Ireland is the national umbrella resource organisation for the harp in Ireland: its organisations, harp players and harp makers. It was established in 2016 by harpers in collaboration with the Arts Council, An Chomhairle Ealaíon to support the continuing development of the harp in Ireland, gain recognition for its unique status and secure its sustainability. www. harpireland.ie.