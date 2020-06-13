Business
Reopening of Penneys in Dundalk Marshes Shopping Centre announced

While many Penneys stores throughout Ireland reopened during the week, the local store in the Marshes Shopping Centre did not open.
However, the centre revealed today on social media that Penneys there is opening its doors to the public this Monday at 10.30am.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming Penneys back into centre from Monday at 10.30am," the centre posted on its Facebook page today.
