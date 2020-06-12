Mothercare Ireland goes into liquidation with Dundalk store to close

Mothercare Ireland has gone into liquidation with the loss of 197 jobs, including some in Dundalk.

The retailer sells products for babies and young children and has 14 stores in Ireland, including one in the Marshes Shopping Centre here in Dundalk.

In a company statement today, it was said that the impact of Covid-19 had an unprecedented effect on the retailer, and along with other factors the company was facing significant losses this year.

Managing Director Jonathan Ward said with was "devastating news for the entire team".