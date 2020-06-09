Tayto Park reveal they are NOT reopening yet

Despite earlier announcing they were to reopen on June 18, Tayto Park have just released a statement stating they are to remain closed for the time being.

The statement reads:

We were excited to reopen and welcome guests back to Tayto Park from the 18th of June, as we believed we were entitled to do, in line with all communications from all regulatory authorities over the past few days. However, on reviewing statutory regulations that were published late yesterday evening ( 8th June), is with regret that Tayto Park will have to remain closed until regulations permit us to reopen.

Such was the demand for tickets this morning, that our website was overwhelmed. We apologise to those who did manage to book tickets, you will be reimbursed in full. We apologise to all of guests and members for this inconvenience. We look forward to welcoming you back to Tayto Park in the near future. We also appreciate the immediate support we received from the media. We promise that Tayto Park will be worth the wait!

Ray Coyle of Tayto Park said: “We’re terribly sorry, particularly given the huge amount of excitement and support we received this morning from everyone. Myself and the entire team at Tayto Park look forward to welcoming everyone when regulations allow”.