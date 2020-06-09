Tayto Park announces its reopening

Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, will open its doors with limited capacity from Thursday 18th of June.

The health and safety of Tayto Park guests, staff and the animals in its care is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, Tayto Park has carried out a full analysis of all the attractions and experiences and initially admission (pre-booked ticket only) will be capped at 1,450 entries per day which is 10% of usual capacity.

To begin with entry to Tayto Park will be pre-booked tickets only - available to purchase now at www.TaytoPark.ie. There will be no admission without a pre-booked ticket. Increased capacity will be reviewed in line with guidance from relevant bodies.

Tayto Park encourages guests to adhere to all government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and social distancing and has implemented enhanced procedures and protocols for guests which will take place before and during any visit, these are available from the Tayto Park website.

Changes include:

- On arrival, car park attendees will usher guests to car parking spaces ensuring social distancing between cars.

- Temperature check teams will check the temperatures of every guest upon arrival to admissions.

- Tayto Park has increased the number of hand sanitiser locations available throughout the park.

- Tayto Park has set up informative and advisory signage highlighting social distancing guidelines.

- Tayto Park guides will be on hand to advise guests on adhering to social distancing.

- All guests must sanitise their hands when getting on and off each attraction.

- Protective screens will be in place at till points throughout the park and contactless payment is encouraged.

- Additionally, Tayto Park employees have undertaken extra training regarding the best health, safety and hygiene practices including the implementation of an advance cleaning regime and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

Speaking on the announcement, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “This is not how we envisaged opening the doors of Tayto Park in 2020 as we celebrate 10 years. That being said we are thrilled to be announcing that we will be open on June 18th. We ask all our guests to be patient, think of fellow guests and indeed Tayto Park staff as we all get used to this new normal and have a great time visiting Tayto Park”.

Protocols, procedures, an in-depth Q and A and a list of opened attractions is available to view from www.TaytoPark.ie