Slight increase in numbers of Covid-19 patients in Louth

As of midnight June 1, there were a total of 775 people with Covid-19 in Co Louth, an increase of seven from Saturday May 30.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said they had been informed that three people diagnosed with Covid-19 had died bringing the total deaths to 1,659 (2 deaths have been denotified).

An 47 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of midnight June 2.

There have now been 25,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.