Slight increase in numbers of Covid-19 patients in Louth

Sarah Smyth

Reporter:

Sarah Smyth

Slight increase in numbers of Covid-19 patients in Louth

Covid-19 figures for Louth

As of midnight June 1, there were a  total of 775 people with Covid-19 in Co Louth, an increase of seven from Saturday May 30. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said they had been informed that three people diagnosed with Covid-19 had died  bringing the total deaths to 1,659 (2 deaths have been denotified).  

An  47 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of midnight June 2.

There have now been 25,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.