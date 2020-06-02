Fire officers tackling a second significant blaze on Cooley Mountains

Fire crews are at the scene of another blaze in the Annaloughan-Jenkinstown area of the Cooley Mountains tonight.

Videos posted by local residents suggest visibility is impaired in the region due to significant levels of smoke stemming from the incident, with people encouraged to close windows and doors of their homes and buildings as a protective measure.

Authorities have requested that bystanders and spectators remain away from the surrounding lands, as a large brigade of firefighters tackle the blaze with the help of the Incident Command Unit and Coillte.

Officers have been dealing with gorse fires on the mountain since Sunday evening, with significant resources having been called in to aid their efforts.